PM Modi Commends Speaker Om Birla's Stand Against Emergency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his strong condemnation of the Emergency in a resolution read in Parliament. Birla, who was recently elected, led a moment of silence to honor those impacted by the Emergency, despite protests from Congress and other opposition MPs.

In a post on social media platform X, Modi expressed his satisfaction with the Speaker's gesture, describing it as a powerful reminder of the atrocities committed during that period and the suppression of democracy. 'It is crucial for today's youth to understand this chapter of history,' Modi emphasized.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Emergency, imposed 50 years ago, serves as a stark example of the perils of dictatorship where constitutional rights are trampled, public opinion is silenced, and institutions are dismantled.

