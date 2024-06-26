Northern Army Commander Reviews Security in Reasi Following Terror Attack
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar visited Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to review the security situation. Following the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims on June 9, the review included discussions with General Officer Commanding of 16 Corps and Romeo Force.
- Country:
- India
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar has assessed the security framework of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district in the aftermath of a recent terror attack.
Accompanied by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva and GOC Romeo Force, Kumar's visit was crucial for reassessing the area's security arrangements.
The attack, carried out on June 9, resulted in the loss of nine lives—including seven pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi—and left 41 others injured. The Army Commander reviewed the present security conditions and actions undertaken by security forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Farooq Abdullah Addresses Security and Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir
Massive Manhunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists in Crosshairs After Pilgrim Attack
Tension Escalates in Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight Erupts in Doda District
Tensions Surge in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Violence
Jammu and Kashmir Police Issue High Alert Amid Rising Terror Threats