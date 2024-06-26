Northern Army Commander Reviews Security in Reasi Following Terror Attack

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar has assessed the security framework of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district in the aftermath of a recent terror attack.

Accompanied by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva and GOC Romeo Force, Kumar's visit was crucial for reassessing the area's security arrangements.

The attack, carried out on June 9, resulted in the loss of nine lives—including seven pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi—and left 41 others injured. The Army Commander reviewed the present security conditions and actions undertaken by security forces.

