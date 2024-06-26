Left Menu

Northern Army Commander Reviews Security in Reasi Following Terror Attack

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar visited Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to review the security situation. Following the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims on June 9, the review included discussions with General Officer Commanding of 16 Corps and Romeo Force.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:09 IST
Northern Army Commander Reviews Security in Reasi Following Terror Attack
Northern Army Commander
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar has assessed the security framework of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district in the aftermath of a recent terror attack.

Accompanied by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva and GOC Romeo Force, Kumar's visit was crucial for reassessing the area's security arrangements.

The attack, carried out on June 9, resulted in the loss of nine lives—including seven pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi—and left 41 others injured. The Army Commander reviewed the present security conditions and actions undertaken by security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024