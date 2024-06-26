Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Trio for Rs 10.30 Lakh Cyber Fraud

Three men have been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 10.30 lakh under the pretext of high returns. The accused, identified as Vipin Kumar, Mohit Sharma, and Smarth Dabar, posed as SIM card and bank account sellers to assist other cyber fraudsters.

The Delhi Police has apprehended three individuals for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 10.30 lakh under the guise of high returns.

Identified as Vipin Kumar, Mohit Sharma, and Smarth Dabar, the accused posed as SIM card and bank account sellers to facilitate other cyber fraudsters, according to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh stated that the complaint was received on April 24 at the Dwarka cyber police station, where the victim was contacted via Telegram on the promise of lucrative returns on investments. Following a detailed investigation involving technical surveillance and analysis of communications and bank statements, the police arrested the three suspects. Further arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

