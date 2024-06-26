Left Menu

Julian Assange Returns to Australia After Plea Deal Ends Legal Battle

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned to Australia after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing US military secrets. The plea deal concluded a prolonged legal battle, allowing Assange to avoid US imprisonment. He was accompanied by key diplomats and greeted by supporters, signaling a new chapter post-extradition fight.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:21 IST
Julian Assange Returns to Australia After Plea Deal Ends Legal Battle
Julian Assange
  • Country:
  • Australia

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange touched down in Australia on Wednesday, marking the end of a prolonged legal saga. Assange, 52, pleaded guilty in a US district court to obtaining and publishing US military secrets. The plea deal, part of an arrangement with Justice Department prosecutors, draws a conclusion to years of legal battles.

Assange's plea took place in a US district court in Saipan, part of the Northern Mariana Islands, which allowed him to avoid entering the continental United States. Upon his return to Australia, Assange was accompanied by Australian diplomats who had played crucial roles in negotiating his freedom.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted his government's dedicated efforts to secure Assange's freedom, acknowledging the diplomatic and patient work involved. Assange's release also drew praise from his legal team and supporters, emphasizing his ongoing role in promoting free speech and government transparency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

