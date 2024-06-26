Tamil Nadu Pushes for Immediate Caste-Based Census

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution demanding the central government initiate a caste-based census as soon as possible.

Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the urgency of commencing the census work, overdue since 2021, integrating caste data collection this time. The Assembly emphasized the critical need for such data to ensure equitable policies in education, economy, and employment sectors for all citizens.

Although the resolution saw broad support from various political representatives, AIADMK members were notably absent, having been suspended for disrupting proceedings. Speaker M Appavu declared the resolution's unanimous adoption. Stalin clarified that only the union government could conduct the population census under the Census Act of 1948, a power not extended to state governments under the Collection of Statistics Act.

