Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Pushes for Immediate Caste-Based Census

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to conduct a caste-based census. Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the importance of this step for policy formulation. The resolution was supported across parties, with only the AIADMK members absent due to suspension.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:42 IST
Tamil Nadu Pushes for Immediate Caste-Based Census
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution demanding the central government initiate a caste-based census as soon as possible.

Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the urgency of commencing the census work, overdue since 2021, integrating caste data collection this time. The Assembly emphasized the critical need for such data to ensure equitable policies in education, economy, and employment sectors for all citizens.

Although the resolution saw broad support from various political representatives, AIADMK members were notably absent, having been suspended for disrupting proceedings. Speaker M Appavu declared the resolution's unanimous adoption. Stalin clarified that only the union government could conduct the population census under the Census Act of 1948, a power not extended to state governments under the Collection of Statistics Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024