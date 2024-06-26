Chinese National Arrested at Indo-Nepal Border Without Visa

A 49-year-old Chinese national, Cai Xiaohong, was detained by authorities while attempting to cross into India without a valid visa, police reported on Wednesday.

The arrest occurred in the Sonauli area on the Indo-Nepal Border during a routine check by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday night, officials confirmed.

According to SSB Inspector Pradeep Kumar, Xiaohong possessed a Chinese passport but lacked an Indian visa and any other valid documentation. The Intelligence Bureau has been notified, and a case has been registered regarding the incident.

