Chinese National Arrested at Indo-Nepal Border Without Visa
A 49-year-old Chinese national named Cai Xiaohong was arrested on the Indo-Nepal Border while attempting to enter India without a visa. Xiaohong, who had a Chinese passport but no valid Indian visa, was detained by the Sashastra Seema Bal during a routine check in the Sonauli area. A case has been registered and the Intelligence Bureau informed.
- Country:
- India
A 49-year-old Chinese national, Cai Xiaohong, was detained by authorities while attempting to cross into India without a valid visa, police reported on Wednesday.
The arrest occurred in the Sonauli area on the Indo-Nepal Border during a routine check by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday night, officials confirmed.
According to SSB Inspector Pradeep Kumar, Xiaohong possessed a Chinese passport but lacked an Indian visa and any other valid documentation. The Intelligence Bureau has been notified, and a case has been registered regarding the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Africa's Political Chessboard: Will Ramaphosa Secure Presidency?
Opera and Football Collide in Germany's Fussballoper Extravaganza
Mastermind Behind JKSSB Paper Leak Arrested by Enforcement Directorate
Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Kumar Deka gets one year extension: Personnel Ministry.
ED arrests mastermind of 2022 JKSSB sub-inspector exam paper leak on money-laundering charge: Officials.