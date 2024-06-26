Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal Arrested in Excise Policy Scam, Sent to CBI Custody

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to CBI custody for three days after being arrested in connection with a corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. The court granted CBI's application for custody to further investigate and confront Kejriwal with evidence and other accused.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:16 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been placed in CBI custody for three days following his arrest on corruption charges tied to the Delhi excise policy scam.

The order was issued by Special Judge Amitabh Rawat after the CBI filed an application requesting Kejriwal's remand for further questioning.

Kejriwal, who also serves as the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, is currently imprisoned in connection with the Enforcement Department's money laundering investigation linked to the same excise policy. The CBI argued that his custody was essential to uncover a larger conspiracy and confront him with evidence and co-accused individuals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

