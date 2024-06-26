Avinash Pathak Appointed New Beed Collector
IAS officer Avinash Pathak has been appointed as the new collector for Beed district by the Maharashtra government. Pathak, from the 2013 batch, was previously the CEO of Beed Zilla Parishad. The announcement was made by additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre.
PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent administrative move, the Maharashtra government has appointed IAS officer Avinash Pathak as the new collector for Beed district.
Pathak, who belongs to the 2013 batch of the Indian Administrative Service, was until now serving as the chief executive officer of Beed Zilla Parishad. The appointment order, endorsed by additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre, was disclosed today.
Avinash Pathak is set to assume his new role, relieving Deepa Mudhol Munde from her current position as the Beed collector.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
