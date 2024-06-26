Left Menu

Avinash Pathak Appointed New Beed Collector

IAS officer Avinash Pathak has been appointed as the new collector for Beed district by the Maharashtra government. Pathak, from the 2013 batch, was previously the CEO of Beed Zilla Parishad. The announcement was made by additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:01 IST
Avinash Pathak Appointed New Beed Collector
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent administrative move, the Maharashtra government has appointed IAS officer Avinash Pathak as the new collector for Beed district.

Pathak, who belongs to the 2013 batch of the Indian Administrative Service, was until now serving as the chief executive officer of Beed Zilla Parishad. The appointment order, endorsed by additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre, was disclosed today.

Avinash Pathak is set to assume his new role, relieving Deepa Mudhol Munde from her current position as the Beed collector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024