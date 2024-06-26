Avinash Pathak Appointed New Beed Collector

In a recent administrative move, the Maharashtra government has appointed IAS officer Avinash Pathak as the new collector for Beed district.

Pathak, who belongs to the 2013 batch of the Indian Administrative Service, was until now serving as the chief executive officer of Beed Zilla Parishad. The appointment order, endorsed by additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre, was disclosed today.

Avinash Pathak is set to assume his new role, relieving Deepa Mudhol Munde from her current position as the Beed collector.

