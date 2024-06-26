Left Menu

Hindu Leaders Demand Disqualification of Owaisi over Palestine Slogan

At a convention in Goa, Hindu leaders called for the disqualification of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his pro-Palestine slogans after taking oath as an MP. A resolution against Owaisi was adopted, citing Article 102 D of the Indian Constitution, urging immediate action by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:16 IST
In a highly charged convention held in Goa, Hindu leaders have vocally demanded the disqualification of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The outcry came after Owaisi hailed Palestine in his oath-taking as a Member of Parliament.

Led by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, the 12th Edition of the Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav saw participators adopt a resolution against the Hyderabad MP. National spokesperson Ramesh Shinde emphasized that Owaisi's slogans of 'Jai Bhim, Jai MIM, Allahu Akbar, and Jai Palestine' constituted allegiance to a foreign state, which is against Article 102 D of the Indian Constitution.

Participants unanimously called for Owaisi's immediate disqualification from the 18th Lok Sabha. Shinde also highlighted the potential for setting a dangerous precedent if no action is taken, warning it could lead to further anti-national slogans in the Parliament.

