Hindu Leaders Demand Disqualification of Owaisi over Palestine Slogan

In a highly charged convention held in Goa, Hindu leaders have vocally demanded the disqualification of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The outcry came after Owaisi hailed Palestine in his oath-taking as a Member of Parliament.

Led by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, the 12th Edition of the Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav saw participators adopt a resolution against the Hyderabad MP. National spokesperson Ramesh Shinde emphasized that Owaisi's slogans of 'Jai Bhim, Jai MIM, Allahu Akbar, and Jai Palestine' constituted allegiance to a foreign state, which is against Article 102 D of the Indian Constitution.

Participants unanimously called for Owaisi's immediate disqualification from the 18th Lok Sabha. Shinde also highlighted the potential for setting a dangerous precedent if no action is taken, warning it could lead to further anti-national slogans in the Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)