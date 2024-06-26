Left Menu

NIA Secures Conviction of Bangladeshi Terrorists Planning Attacks in India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully secured the conviction and sentencing of two Bangladeshi terrorists from Ansal-al-Islam for conspiring to unleash terrorist attacks in India. Both have been sentenced to five years imprisonment and a fine, following investigations revealing their roles in the plot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:18 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has achieved a significant breakthrough by securing the conviction and sentencing of two Bangladeshi terrorists affiliated with the Ansal-al-Islam group, involved in plotting attacks in India.

Identified as Mahmud Hassan and Mohamad Sayad Hussain, the convicted individuals were found guilty by the NIA special court in Aizawl, Mizoram. Both were sentenced to five years in prison and fined Rs 10,000 each, with an additional one month imprisonment if unpaid.

The investigation, initiated in September 2019, uncovered that they had illegally entered India using fake documents and had engaged in a conspiracy hatched by Ansar-al-Islam, linked to Al-Qaeda's Bangladesh wing. The NIA's analysis of digital evidence, including incriminating audios and bomb-making details, played a crucial role in unraveling the plot.

