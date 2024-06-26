Left Menu

NDMC Officer's Wife Extorted in Rape Case Scam

Cyber criminals allegedly extorted Rs 2 lakh from an NDMC officer's wife by threatening to expose her husband in a fabricated rape case. The victim had transferred Rs 2 lakh and was about to transfer Rs 1.5 lakh more when her husband intervened, and they reported the matter to the police.

Cyber criminals have reportedly extorted Rs 2 lakh from the wife of a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officer, threatening to expose her husband in a rape case scam, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The FIR reveals that the victim had already transferred Rs 2 lakh and was on the verge of transferring an additional Rs 1.5 lakh when her husband returned home. The duo then contacted the authorities to report the incident.

According to the officer's statement, his wife received a call on May 21 from an individual posing as a CBI Crime Branch officer, alleging her husband's involvement in a rape case. To hush up the matter, the scammers demanded Rs 2 lakh, followed by a demand for an additional Rs 1.5 lakh.

The officer, upon learning about the incident, lodged a complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. Consequently, an FIR was registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code, and a police investigation has been launched.

