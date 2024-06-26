Left Menu

Punjab Police's Massive Drug Disposal Drive: A Step Towards a Drug-Free State

Punjab Police destroyed a significant quantity of drugs across ten locations in the state. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav monitored the ongoing disposal, which is part of efforts to combat drug trafficking. The DGP appealed to the public to stay away from drugs and join the fight against narcotics.

In a decisive move to curb drug trafficking, Punjab Police obliterated 83 kg of heroin, 10,000 kg of poppy husk, 100 kg of ganja, and 4.52 lakh pills at ten locations across Punjab on Wednesday.

A visit by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to Punjab Chemical and Crop Protection Limited in Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar underscored the transparency and scale of the operation, covering consignments from districts like Kapurthala, SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Roopnagar, and others.

'This massive haul, linked to 626 cases, is being disposed of transparently,' DGP Yadav revealed. Since the inception of the AAP government, Punjab Police has destroyed 2,700 kg of heroin, 3,450 kg of opium, and large quantities of other narcotics. The last major disposal was conducted on June 7 throughout the state.

Emphasizing community involvement, DGP Yadav urged citizens to steer clear of drugs and collaborate with law enforcement by reporting any drug-related activities. 'Together, let's pledge to eradicate drugs, safeguard our youth, our families, and our future,' he said, reinforcing the Punjab Police's commitment to a drug-free Punjab.

