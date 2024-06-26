Six-Hour Gunfight Takes Down Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists in Jammu

In a decisive six-hour gunfight, security forces neutralized three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants in Jammu's Doda district on Wednesday. This followed heightened anti-terror operations triggered by recent twin terror attacks in the region.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain highlighted the relief felt by residents long troubled by terrorist activities. One policeman sustained injuries during the confrontation, which erupted in Bajaad village, Gandoh.

The forces seized a significant cache of arms, including M4 carbines and AK-series rifles. Authorities are probing local support for these infiltrators, while intensified searches aim to dismantle remaining terrorist cells.

