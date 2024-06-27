Mamata Banerjee Leads Eviction Drive to Reclaim Footpaths

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to hold a crucial meeting at the state secretariat on Thursday to discuss the ongoing eviction drive targeting hawkers and the clearance of encroached footpaths. The initiative aims to liberate public spaces across Kolkata and Salt Lake area, an official confirmed.

Senior bureaucrats and police officers have been summoned to attend the meeting, which underscores the significance of the issue. "Mayors of all corporations and chairmen of municipalities have also been directed to be present through video-conference," the official added.

Prompt action followed Banerjee's expression of strong displeasure over the 'encroachment' of footpaths. Police initiated the eviction drive on Tuesday, directing hawkers to dismantle their stalls selling food items, garments, and various products. "Government property and land are being encroached, and this is being allowed for money," the chief minister recently remarked.

