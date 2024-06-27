Left Menu

US Concerns Rise Over India's Anti-Conversion Laws and Religious Freedoms

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concerns over the increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, and demolitions of homes for minority religions in India. The State Department's annual report highlights the challenges faced by religious minorities, despite ongoing efforts to safeguard religious freedom globally.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 09:00 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised alarms over an observed 'concerning increase' in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, and demolitions of homes and places of worship for minority faith communities in India.

During the release of the annual State Department report on international religious freedom, Blinken highlighted both the troubling trends in India and the global efforts to protect religious freedom.

The report indicates that ten of India's 28 states have laws restricting religious conversions, with some specifying penalties for forced conversions related to marriage. It states that religious minorities have voiced apprehensions about the government's ability to safeguard them from violence and defend their religious rights. Additionally, it was noted that various arrests under these laws were criticized as measures to harass religious minorities.

