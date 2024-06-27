Stella Assange Thanks Lawmakers as Julian Assange Returns to Australia

Stella Assange expressed her gratitude to lawmakers who rallied for her husband Julian Assange's release during her visit to Australia's Parliament House. The political leaders were divided on their welcome for the WikiLeaks founder.

"Julian is overjoyed and so grateful to the Australian people, to the members of Parliament and to the government and also the opposition who came together to voice the need for his release," Stella Assange stated.

Since arriving in Australia after pleading guilty in a U.S. plea deal, Assange has yet to comment publicly. His legal team now seeks a pardon for his conviction.

