Odisha Policemen Transferred Over Alleged Assault on Woman

Three police personnel from Chandbali police station in Odisha's Bhadrak district have been transferred following allegations of assaulting a woman. The SP ordered the transfer after a video of the incident went viral. An inquiry into the matter is ongoing.

PTI | Bhadrak | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:56 IST
Odisha Policemen Transferred Over Alleged Assault on Woman
Three personnel from Chandbali police station in Odisha's Bhadrak district have been reassigned to the district police headquarters following allegations of assaulting a woman. The incident came to light after a video showing the alleged assault went viral on social media.

The Bhadrak Superintendent of Police, Varun Guntupalli, ordered the immediate transfer of Assistant Sub-Inspector Nepali Saha, Constable Rabindra Kumar Sethi, and Home Guard Kishore Mohapatra on Thursday. The three officers are currently relieved of their duties and responsibilities at the Chandbali police station, according to Chandbali SDPO Kartik Chandra Mallick.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a confrontation over a shoe box thrown inside the police station, which escalated when Mita Sethi (23) refused to comply with instructions from Constable Sethi. The police have launched an inquiry into the incident while investigations continue.

