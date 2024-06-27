BJP Criticizes AAP Over Delhi Waterlogging Woes
The BJP criticized the AAP for waterlogging issues in Delhi, claiming that only 150 out of 700 drains were desilted. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP government of neglecting public well-being and warned of worse conditions during the monsoon if the situation isn't addressed.
The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following waterlogging issues on several city roads after light rain on Thursday. BJP officials allege that approximately 150 out of 700 drains in Delhi have been desilted.
The AAP, which governs both the city and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, has yet to respond. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized the AAP for previously blaming the MCD for civic problems while now being responsible for them. He showcased video clips of inundated roads during a press conference and argued that only 150 drains had been desilted. Sachdeva claimed that the rest remain clogged with silt.
Despite light rain today, many roads in Delhi experienced waterlogging. Sachdeva warned that if the drains are not cleaned quickly, the city's residents could face even more severe issues during the monsoon season. He also criticized the AAP government for being preoccupied with legal battles and other distractions, thereby neglecting crucial civic duties. The MCD and Public Works Department (PWD), both under AAP control, have had ample time to address these issues, especially since the monsoon is delayed this year, he added.
