Emergence of Faith in Governance Amidst Crisis

President Droupadi Murmu has underscored the government's unwavering commitment to the Constitution, describing the Emergency as the darkest chapter in Indian democracy. In her address, she highlighted the need for constitutional awareness among the public.

Murmu addressed the paper leak crisis, pledging thorough investigations and stringent punishment for those found guilty. This statement follows recent leaks that have compromised exam integrity nationwide.

Additionally, she praised Indian universities for their strides on the global stage, attributing their success to the government's dedication to quality education reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)