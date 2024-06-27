Left Menu

Emergence of Faith in Governance Amidst Crisis

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the government's dedication to the Constitution during her address, condemning the Emergency period as the darkest chapter in Indian democracy. She also assured thorough investigation into recent paper leaks and commended Indian universities for their global achievements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:41 IST
Emergence of Faith in Governance Amidst Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has underscored the government's unwavering commitment to the Constitution, describing the Emergency as the darkest chapter in Indian democracy. In her address, she highlighted the need for constitutional awareness among the public.

Murmu addressed the paper leak crisis, pledging thorough investigations and stringent punishment for those found guilty. This statement follows recent leaks that have compromised exam integrity nationwide.

Additionally, she praised Indian universities for their strides on the global stage, attributing their success to the government's dedication to quality education reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024