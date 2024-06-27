Two Brothers' Tragic Suicides Over Police Harassment: Arrests Made, Protests Erupt

In a distressing turn of events, police have arrested a sub-inspector and are continuing to search for another officer after two brothers took their own lives, allegedly due to police harassment. The incident has sparked protests and calls for action against the officers involved.

On June 22, Sanjay Singh, a resident of Roopdhanu village, committed suicide. According to police sources, he was under severe stress due to alleged harassment by the Sadabad Police in Hathras, related to a case involving his brother-in-law eloping with a minor girl. The police had pressured Sanjay to produce his brother-in-law before June 22.

Tragically, the saga did not end there. On the following Monday, Sanjay's brother Pramod Singh, a home guard, also took his own life, leaving a suicide note implicating the Sadabad Police. This led to public outrage, prompting immediate police action, including the suspension and arrest of Sub-inspector Hariom Agnihotri. Inspector Mukesh Kumar remains absconding, with efforts ongoing to locate him.

