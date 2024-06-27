Left Menu

Two Brothers' Tragic Suicides Over Police Harassment: Arrests Made, Protests Erupt

Two brothers in Roopdhanu village committed suicide due to alleged harassment by Sadabad Police in Hathras. Following the incidents, protests erupted, leading to the suspension and arrest of Sub-inspector Hariom Agnihotri. Inspector Mukesh Kumar remains at large, while the UP government has compensated the bereaved family with Rs 10 lakh.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:19 IST
In a distressing turn of events, police have arrested a sub-inspector and are continuing to search for another officer after two brothers took their own lives, allegedly due to police harassment. The incident has sparked protests and calls for action against the officers involved.

On June 22, Sanjay Singh, a resident of Roopdhanu village, committed suicide. According to police sources, he was under severe stress due to alleged harassment by the Sadabad Police in Hathras, related to a case involving his brother-in-law eloping with a minor girl. The police had pressured Sanjay to produce his brother-in-law before June 22.

Tragically, the saga did not end there. On the following Monday, Sanjay's brother Pramod Singh, a home guard, also took his own life, leaving a suicide note implicating the Sadabad Police. This led to public outrage, prompting immediate police action, including the suspension and arrest of Sub-inspector Hariom Agnihotri. Inspector Mukesh Kumar remains absconding, with efforts ongoing to locate him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

