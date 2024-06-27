Desperate Act: Man Injures Himself in Suicide Attempt at Hauz Khas Metro

In a distressing incident, a 35-year-old man attempted to end his life by jumping in front of an oncoming train at Hauz Khas Metro Station, Delhi. The incident occurred at approximately 2.20 pm on Thursday, leading to a 15-minute disruption in metro services, as confirmed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Upon receiving the emergency call, police swiftly arrived at the scene and discovered that the injured man had already been transported to AIIMS trauma center with severe injuries, including head trauma and damage to the left side of his body. Authorities recovered several personal items, including a metro card, a debit card, documents, and a mobile phone, which could aid in further investigations.

Senior police officials revealed that CCTV footage from the metro station showed the man leaping off platform one at 2.14 pm. Further details from the metro card indicated that he boarded the train from Greater Kailash at 1.59 pm. The police are continuing their inquiry to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)