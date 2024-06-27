Left Menu

Desperate Act: Man Injures Himself in Suicide Attempt at Hauz Khas Metro

A 35-year-old man was severely injured after he jumped in front of a train at Hauz Khas Metro Station in Delhi. The incident occurred around 2.20 pm, pausing metro services for 15 minutes. Police are investigating the matter, and the man is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS trauma center.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:55 IST
Desperate Act: Man Injures Himself in Suicide Attempt at Hauz Khas Metro
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident, a 35-year-old man attempted to end his life by jumping in front of an oncoming train at Hauz Khas Metro Station, Delhi. The incident occurred at approximately 2.20 pm on Thursday, leading to a 15-minute disruption in metro services, as confirmed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Upon receiving the emergency call, police swiftly arrived at the scene and discovered that the injured man had already been transported to AIIMS trauma center with severe injuries, including head trauma and damage to the left side of his body. Authorities recovered several personal items, including a metro card, a debit card, documents, and a mobile phone, which could aid in further investigations.

Senior police officials revealed that CCTV footage from the metro station showed the man leaping off platform one at 2.14 pm. Further details from the metro card indicated that he boarded the train from Greater Kailash at 1.59 pm. The police are continuing their inquiry to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024