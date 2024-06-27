Left Menu

Truck Driver and Accomplices Assault Policemen in Rajasthan Over Traffic Dispute

A truck driver, Yusuf Khan, and three others attacked traffic policemen in Rajasthan’s Kotputli Behror district after a dispute over a traffic violation. The altercation turned violent, injuring two constables. A case has been registered, and the four accused were arrested.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:09 IST
Truck Driver and Accomplices Assault Policemen in Rajasthan Over Traffic Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver, identified as Yusuf Khan, and three accomplices attacked traffic policemen in the Kotputli Behror district of Rajasthan on Thursday, officials reported. The incident occurred following a heated argument over a traffic violation.

Kotputli Behror Superintendent of Police, Vandita Rana, stated that the altercation began when police personnel issued a challan to Khan for driving in the wrong direction. The situation escalated, leading to the assault on constables Chote Lal and Kishan Lal in the Pragpura police station area.

The injured constables were treated for a head injury and a hand injury, respectively. Authorities have registered a case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 332 and 307. All four individuals involved in the attack have been apprehended, confirmed SP Vandita Rana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024