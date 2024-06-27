Truck Driver and Accomplices Assault Policemen in Rajasthan Over Traffic Dispute
A truck driver, Yusuf Khan, and three others attacked traffic policemen in Rajasthan’s Kotputli Behror district after a dispute over a traffic violation. The altercation turned violent, injuring two constables. A case has been registered, and the four accused were arrested.
A truck driver, identified as Yusuf Khan, and three accomplices attacked traffic policemen in the Kotputli Behror district of Rajasthan on Thursday, officials reported. The incident occurred following a heated argument over a traffic violation.
Kotputli Behror Superintendent of Police, Vandita Rana, stated that the altercation began when police personnel issued a challan to Khan for driving in the wrong direction. The situation escalated, leading to the assault on constables Chote Lal and Kishan Lal in the Pragpura police station area.
The injured constables were treated for a head injury and a hand injury, respectively. Authorities have registered a case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 332 and 307. All four individuals involved in the attack have been apprehended, confirmed SP Vandita Rana.
