Police Constable Arrested for Assaulting Teenager

A police constable was apprehended in Rajendranagar for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The victim accused him of cheating her under the pretext of love and committing the assault. Authorities have registered a case under the POCSO Act and taken the constable into custody.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:26 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
A police constable was arrested in Rajendranagar on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The teenager filed a complaint at the Rajendranagar police station, alleging that the constable deceived her under the guise of love and subsequently sexually assaulted her, authorities confirmed.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, and the constable was arrested soon after, police officials reported.

