Police Constable Arrested for Assaulting Teenager

A police constable was arrested in Rajendranagar on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The teenager filed a complaint at the Rajendranagar police station, alleging that the constable deceived her under the guise of love and subsequently sexually assaulted her, authorities confirmed.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, and the constable was arrested soon after, police officials reported.

