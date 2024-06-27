Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Purdue Pharma Settlement, OxyContin Controversy Continues

The Supreme Court has rejected a nationwide settlement with Purdue Pharma, blocking an agreement that would have protected the Sackler family from civil lawsuits while providing billions to combat the opioid epidemic. The decision has been met with mixed reactions from victims, families, and legal experts.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a nationwide settlement with Purdue Pharma, rejecting protections for the Sackler family while denying billions in opioid epidemic relief funds. The decision, reached in a 5-4 vote after six months of deliberation, leaves future actions uncertain.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the majority, declared, "nothing in present law authorizes the Sackler discharge." Dissenting justices Brett Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor warned of adverse impacts on victims of mass torts and legal settlements.

The ruling has met diverse responses. Advocate Edward Neiger lamented the setback for overdose victims, while Ed Bisch hailed it as a step toward justice. The decision, influenced by the Biden administration's objections, opens the door for further litigation and potential criminal charges against the Sacklers.

