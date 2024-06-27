Supreme Court Blocks Purdue Pharma Settlement, OxyContin Controversy Continues

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a nationwide settlement with Purdue Pharma, rejecting protections for the Sackler family while denying billions in opioid epidemic relief funds. The decision, reached in a 5-4 vote after six months of deliberation, leaves future actions uncertain.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the majority, declared, "nothing in present law authorizes the Sackler discharge." Dissenting justices Brett Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor warned of adverse impacts on victims of mass torts and legal settlements.

The ruling has met diverse responses. Advocate Edward Neiger lamented the setback for overdose victims, while Ed Bisch hailed it as a step toward justice. The decision, influenced by the Biden administration's objections, opens the door for further litigation and potential criminal charges against the Sacklers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)