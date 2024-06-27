Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds: Gaza Children Evacuated for Medical Aid

Israeli authorities allowed 68 sick and injured children to be evacuated from Gaza to Egypt, marking the first medical evacuation since May. The evacuation, coordinated with U.S., Egyptian, and international officials, comes amid a devastated health sector in Gaza needing urgent external medical help.

PTI | Khanyounis | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:17 IST
In a remarkable humanitarian effort, Israeli authorities announced the medical evacuation of 68 sick and injured children from the Gaza Strip to Egypt, the first such operation since May. This historic move was coordinated with officials from the United States, Egypt, and the international community.

The children were escorted through the Kerem Shalom crossing, aiming to receive medical treatment in Egypt and potentially beyond. Over 25,000 patients in Gaza are in critical need of treatment abroad, spotlighting the dire state of Gaza's health sector after nine months of relentless conflict.

Family members bid tearful farewells as children exited the Nasser Hospital, emphasizing the emotional and urgent need for sustained medical evacuation routes amid ongoing warfare and humanitarian blockades.

