Centre Mandates Timely Review of Govt Employees, Calls for Action on Non-Performers

The Centre has sternly directed all ministries to regularly assess the performance of employees, promptly identifying and retiring underperformers. This latest directive comes from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which has asked public sector undertakings, banks, and autonomous institutions to comply with existing review guidelines.

The DoPT's order, issued on June 27, reminds ministries to follow established protocols for periodic employee evaluations, ensuring that those with questionable integrity or ineffective work habits are not retained. This move aims to bolster administrative efficiency, economy, and speed in government operations.

Ministries are now required to submit timely reports to the DoPT by the 15th of each month, starting July 2024, detailing their adherence to these directives. The objective is to strengthen the government's administrative machinery, upholding a responsible and efficient system at all levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)