Centre Mandates Timely Review of Govt Employees, Calls for Action on Non-Performers
The Centre has asked all ministries to review the performance of their employees periodically to identify and retire non-performers prematurely. This directive, issued by the DoPT, aims to ensure efficiency and accountability in government functions, adhering to existing guidelines under the Fundamental and Pension Rules.
- Country:
- India
The Centre has sternly directed all ministries to regularly assess the performance of employees, promptly identifying and retiring underperformers. This latest directive comes from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which has asked public sector undertakings, banks, and autonomous institutions to comply with existing review guidelines.
The DoPT's order, issued on June 27, reminds ministries to follow established protocols for periodic employee evaluations, ensuring that those with questionable integrity or ineffective work habits are not retained. This move aims to bolster administrative efficiency, economy, and speed in government operations.
Ministries are now required to submit timely reports to the DoPT by the 15th of each month, starting July 2024, detailing their adherence to these directives. The objective is to strengthen the government's administrative machinery, upholding a responsible and efficient system at all levels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UEFA Tightens Referee Guidelines for Euro 2024
Moneyview and Truecaller Join Forces to Fight Against Online frauds and Enhance Communication Efficiency
US Catholic Bishops Apologize to Native Americans and Adopt New Ministering Guidelines
EPFO Implements Reforms to Enhance Efficiency and Ease for Members
Sports Retirements, Upsets and Headline Making Moves