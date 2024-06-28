Vinod Chauhan Named in Ninth Charge Sheet by ED in Delhi Excise Policy Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Vinod Chauhan in its latest charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Chauhan, arrested in May, is the 18th person to be apprehended. The case involves allegations of corruption and money laundering in the 2021-22 excise policy.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed its ninth charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, naming Vinod Chauhan as an accused, according to official sources.
Chauhan, arrested by the federal agency in May, is the 18th individual to be taken into custody in connection with this investigation. The charge sheet was filed before a special PMLA court, highlighting Chauhan's alleged involvement.
Previously, the ED had arrested several high-profile individuals, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, among others. The case centers around purported corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's 2021-22 excise policy.
