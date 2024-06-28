SPOs Honored for Bravery in Kathua: Nine Promoted to Constables

Nine Special Police Officers (SPOs) have been promoted to constables by Director General of Police (DGP) R. R. Swain, following their courageous actions during a recent encounter in Kathua.

The encounter, which took place in Saida Sukhal village in the Hiranagar area on June 12, resulted in the deaths of two unidentified terrorists and one CRPF jawan, while a civilian was injured.

During a ceremony attended by Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) M K Sinha and Anand Jain, DGP Swain awarded ranks and appointment letters to the honored SPOs including Amit Sharma, Karanveer Singh, and others.

