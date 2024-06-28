Russian Forces Secure Rozdolivka in Eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have seized control of Rozdolivka, a settlement in eastern Ukraine. According to Russia's Ministry of Defence, the 'Southern' military grouping has obtained more strategic positions by pushing out Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region. The claims have not been independently verified.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:42 IST
Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Rozdolivka in eastern Ukraine, Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Friday.
The ministry said in a statement that Russia's "Southern" military grouping had taken up what it called more favourable positions after pushing Ukrainian forces out of the settlement, which is located in the Donetsk region. Reuters could not verify the battlefield report and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Donetsk
- Rozdolivka
- forces
- control
- military
- conflict
- settlement
- battle
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan reports Chinese military activity near its territory
Suraksha Group Assumes Control of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, Appoints New CFO
J&K Terrorist Hunt Intensifies: Forces on High Alert
Russia Simulates Tactical Nuclear Missile Launch in Military Drills
Security forces intensify search operation in J-K's Doda after encounter