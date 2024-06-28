Russian Forces Secure Rozdolivka in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Rozdolivka in eastern Ukraine, Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that Russia's "Southern" military grouping had taken up what it called more favourable positions after pushing Ukrainian forces out of the settlement, which is located in the Donetsk region. Reuters could not verify the battlefield report and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

