Tragic Blast at Telangana Glass Factory Claims Five Lives

A devastating explosion at a glass factory in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district left five individuals dead and 15 injured on Friday, officials reported.

The incident took place at approximately 4.30 pm when a tank in the factory situated in Shadnagar detonated, according to police sources.

The injured victims were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital where their conditions are now reported to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)