Tragic Blast at Telangana Glass Factory Claims Five Lives
A tragic blast at a glass factory in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district resulted in five fatalities and injured 15 others. The incident occurred around 4.30 pm when a tank exploded at the factory in Shadnagar. The injured are currently being treated at a hospital and are reported to be out of danger.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating explosion at a glass factory in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district left five individuals dead and 15 injured on Friday, officials reported.
The incident took place at approximately 4.30 pm when a tank in the factory situated in Shadnagar detonated, according to police sources.
The injured victims were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital where their conditions are now reported to be stable.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- glass factory
- blast
- explosion
- injuries
- Ranga Reddy
- Shadnagar
- hospital
- tank
- police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kuwait fire tragedy: 22 from Kerala dead; 6 hospitalised with critical injuries
Massive Fire Engulfs Chandni Chowk Market in Delhi: No Injuries Reported
South Africa Struggles with Key Injuries Ahead of Crucial Matches
Luxury bus catches fire in Pune, no injuries reported
Massive Fire Erupts at Kolkata Shopping Mall, No Injuries Reported