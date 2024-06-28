Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Telangana Glass Factory Claims Five Lives

A tragic blast at a glass factory in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district resulted in five fatalities and injured 15 others. The incident occurred around 4.30 pm when a tank exploded at the factory in Shadnagar. The injured are currently being treated at a hospital and are reported to be out of danger.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:12 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion at a glass factory in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district left five individuals dead and 15 injured on Friday, officials reported.

The incident took place at approximately 4.30 pm when a tank in the factory situated in Shadnagar detonated, according to police sources.

The injured victims were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital where their conditions are now reported to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

