Karnataka High Court Extends Interim Relief for Yediyurappa Amid POCSO Charges
The Karnataka High Court extended its interim order to restrain the CID from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa amid POCSO Act charges. Yediyurappa, accused of sexually assaulting a minor, denies the allegations and vows to fight legally. The case advances with the HC awaiting prosecution objections.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka High Court on Friday extended its interim order restraining the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who faces charges under the POCSO Act.
The CID has alleged that Yediyurappa, along with three co-accused, paid the victim and her mother to silence them. The 81-year-old is charged specifically under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The court has asked the prosecution to file objections to Yediyurappa's petition seeking to quash the case. Yediyurappa has denied the allegations, vowing to fight the charges legally as the case progresses with continuous judicial scrutiny.
