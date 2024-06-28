India Rebukes US Report on Religious Freedom as 'Deeply Biased'
India denounced a US government report on religious freedom, calling it 'deeply biased' and politically motivated. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the report advances a 'preconceived narrative' by selectively using facts. The report highlights violence against minority communities in India, including recent attacks in Manipur.
In an unusually strong response to criticism, India labeled a US government report on religious freedom as 'deeply biased'. The External Affairs Ministry dismissed the document, calling it politically motivated and biased.
The US State Department's 2023 report signaled violent incidents against minorities in India, including Manipur. India's Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal argued the report promotes a 'preconceived narrative' and selectively uses facts.
Human rights discussions between India and the US are ongoing, Jaiswal noted, cautioning against foreign interference in domestic policies.
