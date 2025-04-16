Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly: Mamata Banerjee Criticized for Anti-Nitish Kumar Remarks

NDA allies in Bihar criticize West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her comments against Nitish Kumar regarding his support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Union Minister Giriraj Singh and JD(U) spokesman react, defending Kumar and pointing out issues in Banerjee's own state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:20 IST
Political tensions flared on Wednesday as NDA allies in Bihar criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks against Nitish Kumar's support of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Banerjee, addressing Muslim religious leaders in Kolkata, questioned the silence of Kumar and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, Chandrababu Naidu, on the matter.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh responded sharply in Patna, alleging Banerjee was attempting to turn Bengal into Bangladesh with her statements. He underscored the peace in Bihar under Kumar's leadership, contrasting it with the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

JD(U) national spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad also defended the Bihar CM, asserting that Kumar doesn't need guidance from Banerjee and highlighting the control maintained in Bihar compared to the situation in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

