Tragic Clash Over Berries: Child Beaten to Death in Jharkhand
In Jharkhand's Palamu district, an eight-year-old boy was beaten to death by a 23-year-old man during a fight over collecting berries. Authorities are searching for the suspect who fled after the incident. The boy's body was sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been lodged.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an eight-year-old boy lost his life during a violent altercation over berry collecting on Friday.
The tragic event unfolded when a group of children were gathering berries and a dispute escalated between two of them. A 23-year-old man intervened and fatally assaulted one of the boys, according to Inspector Ramashish Paswan of the Pandu police station.
Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who is currently at large. Meanwhile, the boy's body has been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been formally registered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- crime
- child death
- berries dispute
- police search
- Pandu
- post-mortem
- violence
- Palamu
- incident