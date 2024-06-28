Left Menu

Tragic Clash Over Berries: Child Beaten to Death in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, an eight-year-old boy was beaten to death by a 23-year-old man during a fight over collecting berries. Authorities are searching for the suspect who fled after the incident. The boy's body was sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been lodged.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:42 IST
In a heart-wrenching incident in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an eight-year-old boy lost his life during a violent altercation over berry collecting on Friday.

The tragic event unfolded when a group of children were gathering berries and a dispute escalated between two of them. A 23-year-old man intervened and fatally assaulted one of the boys, according to Inspector Ramashish Paswan of the Pandu police station.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who is currently at large. Meanwhile, the boy's body has been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been formally registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

