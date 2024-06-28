Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Prepares for New Criminal Laws from July 2024

Chief Minister M K Stalin informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly that expeditious training is being provided to judicial and police personnel to ensure proper enforcement of new criminal laws from July 1, 2024. He emphasized that understanding these laws is crucial for proper implementation.

In a bid to ensure the seamless enforcement of new criminal laws set to take effect from July 1, 2024, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that expedited training is underway for Tamil Nadu's judicial and police personnel.

Responding to legislator M H Jawahirullah (Manithaneya Makkal Katchi) in the state Assembly, Stalin highlighted the need for time to fully understand these laws. The DMK had strongly opposed these laws in Parliament from the outset. Despite opposition and a plea for deferment to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the laws are set for nationwide enactment, necessitating swift training to ensure effective implementation.

The three new laws, namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, will replace longstanding legal frameworks including the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

