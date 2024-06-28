Left Menu

Political Storm Over Unauthorized Goa Demolition: DGP Under Fire

Goa's DGP Jaspal Singh is embroiled in controversy over an unauthorized demolition in Assagao village. Singh dismissed allegations as 'baseless' while opposition demands his resignation and a high-level probe. The incident has sparked political tensions, with calls for a judicial or CBI investigation into the matter.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:57 IST
Political Storm Over Unauthorized Goa Demolition: DGP Under Fire
Jaspal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Facing criticism for his alleged role in the unauthorized demolition of a house in North Goa, Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh on Friday described the charges against him as 'baseless, invented, and preposterous.'

The incident occurred on June 22 in Assagao village, setting off a political storm with calls from the opposition for Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take action against Singh and initiate a CBI or judicial investigation.

After initially declining to comment, Singh addressed media on Friday evening, vehemently denying the allegations. The controversy deepened after an inspector-rank officer claimed he was 'pressured' by Singh not to act on the illegal demolition in a report submitted to the chief secretary. Singh declared the accusations, based on an 'unsigned' report, as unfounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024