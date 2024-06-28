Political Storm Over Unauthorized Goa Demolition: DGP Under Fire
Goa's DGP Jaspal Singh is embroiled in controversy over an unauthorized demolition in Assagao village. Singh dismissed allegations as 'baseless' while opposition demands his resignation and a high-level probe. The incident has sparked political tensions, with calls for a judicial or CBI investigation into the matter.
- Country:
- India
Facing criticism for his alleged role in the unauthorized demolition of a house in North Goa, Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh on Friday described the charges against him as 'baseless, invented, and preposterous.'
The incident occurred on June 22 in Assagao village, setting off a political storm with calls from the opposition for Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take action against Singh and initiate a CBI or judicial investigation.
After initially declining to comment, Singh addressed media on Friday evening, vehemently denying the allegations. The controversy deepened after an inspector-rank officer claimed he was 'pressured' by Singh not to act on the illegal demolition in a report submitted to the chief secretary. Singh declared the accusations, based on an 'unsigned' report, as unfounded.
