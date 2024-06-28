Rusty Grenade Defused by Security Forces in Akhnoor

A rusty grenade was discovered by security forces in a field within the border belt of Akhnoor, located in Jammu district, officials have confirmed. The device was successfully defused on Friday.

Upon receiving information regarding the presence of the grenade in Kharah Bali village, a combined force of police and army personnel swiftly reached the location, according to the officials.

After thorough evaluation and implementation of safety protocols, the security forces managed to defuse the grenade without incident, thereby averting potential danger to the local population.

