Delhi Cops Arrested for Unauthorized Hotel Raid

Four police officers, including an SHO, were arrested for conducting an unauthorized raid in a Delhi hotel. Senior officials investigated and found the officers' actions suspicious. They seized Rs 24 lakh from a man, who claimed the money was for his son's studies abroad. The officers will be presented in court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:01 IST
In a significant breach of protocol, four police officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Laxmi Nagar police station, were arrested for executing an unauthorized raid at a hotel in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, officials announced on Friday.

The officers, led by Inspector Prakash Roy, conducted the raid on May 29 based on a secret tip-off. However, their actions came under scrutiny due to the lack of proper authorization, prompting senior east district police officials to investigate the matter.

During the raid, the police team apprehended a man from Haryana's Jind district with Rs 24 lakh in cash, who claimed the money was intended for his son's overseas education. Following a thorough investigation, the culpability of all involved was established, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including the four police officers, on June 28. They are scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

