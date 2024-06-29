Bouncer Shot Dead by Assailants Disguised as Delivery Agents
A 25-year-old bouncer named Anuj was shot dead by two assailants disguised as delivery agents in Ullahwas village, Gurugram. The incident occurred around 9 pm on Friday. The police are investigating and have registered an FIR to catch the perpetrators.
A tragic incident unfolded in Ullahwas village, Gurugram, where a 25-year-old man named Anuj was shot dead by two unidentified assailants dressed as food and grocery delivery agents, police reported on Saturday.
The horrifying event transpired around 9 pm on Friday when Anuj, who was employed as a bouncer at a private liquor outlet, was in the local market area. Witnesses say the attackers, masquerading in Zomato and Blinkit uniforms, fired five bullets before fleeing the scene on their motorcycle.
Anuj, a resident of Kadarpur village, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have since registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are intensifying efforts to apprehend the suspects involved in this heinous crime.
