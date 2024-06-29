Bouncer Shot Dead by Assailants Disguised as Delivery Agents

A tragic incident unfolded in Ullahwas village, Gurugram, where a 25-year-old man named Anuj was shot dead by two unidentified assailants dressed as food and grocery delivery agents, police reported on Saturday.

The horrifying event transpired around 9 pm on Friday when Anuj, who was employed as a bouncer at a private liquor outlet, was in the local market area. Witnesses say the attackers, masquerading in Zomato and Blinkit uniforms, fired five bullets before fleeing the scene on their motorcycle.

Anuj, a resident of Kadarpur village, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have since registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are intensifying efforts to apprehend the suspects involved in this heinous crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)