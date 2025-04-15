Tragic Shooting of Restaurant Owner in Nagpur: An Unresolved Mystery

In a tragic incident that has left the local community in shock, a 28-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The crime took place in the early hours near a cafe in the Ambazari police station area.

The victim, identified as Avinash Raju Bhusari, was enjoying an ice cream with his manager when he was brutally attacked. Witnesses reported that four unidentified individuals arrived on two vehicles before one of them fired four rounds at Bhusari, who succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

As the city mourns the loss, police have registered a case based on a complaint from Bhusari's father and are working tirelessly to identify the suspects and uncover the motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)