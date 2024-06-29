Mumbai Man Arrested for Medical College Admission Scam
Karnataka police have arrested Organda Arvind Kumar in Mumbai for allegedly defrauding people by promising medical college admissions. Kumar was taken from his career counselling centre in Sakinaka, Mumbai. He is accused of taking money without fulfilling his promises, and further investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Karnataka police have apprehended a 47-year-old man in Mumbai on allegations of defrauding several individuals with promises of securing admissions in medical colleges. The accused, Organda Arvind Kumar, originally from Belgaum, was taken into custody from a career counselling centre in Sakinaka, Mumbai.
According to police officials, Kumar had extracted money from complainants under the pretext of guaranteeing medical college seats but failed to deliver on his promises. Notably, this case is unrelated to the ongoing NEET paper leak investigation. However, Kumar's activities underscore broader concerns about admissions fraud in medical colleges amid the CBI's ongoing probe.
The Karnataka police, suspecting a larger conspiracy, have already conducted a raid on Kumar's counselling centre and arrested him. The federal agency continues to make arrests across multiple states as part of their extensive investigation into fraudulent admissions practices.
