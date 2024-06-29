Fraud Claims Emerge After Husband's Death

In a shocking turn of events, a 56-year-old Bangalore woman has accused her late husband's friend of committing fraud. According to the police, she claims that Amit Sudhir Singh from Navi Mumbai withdrew Rs 30 lakh from her deceased husband's account.

The woman explained that she had relocated to Bangalore to escape her husband's alcohol dependence. Her husband, a former senior executive in a public sector oil company, had taken voluntary retirement in 2020. Singh was reportedly in charge of managing her estranged husband's daily affairs.

In her police complaint, she detailed how Singh informed her in November 2023 about her husband's grave illness and subsequent death. Suspicion arose when Singh avoided handing over her husband's phones. A visit to the bank revealed Singh's withdrawal of Rs 30 lakh just hours post her husband's death. The police have now registered a case against Singh under sections 404 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

