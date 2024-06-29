Underage Driver Causes Accident: Woman and Child Injured in Pune

A tragic accident occurred in Pune when a 15-year-old boy allegedly behind the wheel of a water tanker injured a woman and a child on Saturday morning, police confirmed.

The collision happened around 6:30 am on NIBM Road, according to an official statement. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ganesh Ingale reported that the tanker first struck a two-wheeler, injuring its 41-year-old woman rider, Geeta Santosh Dume, before hitting a child pedestrian on his way to wrestling practice.

"The 15-year-old boy was driving the water tanker. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are out of danger," stated Ingale. Authorities have detained the minor driver and arrested his father, Shabbir Pathan, along with the tanker owner, Mahindra Borate, under multiple legal provisions including the Indian Penal Code, the Motor Vehicles Act, and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

This incident follows a similar crash in Pune last month, where a 17-year-old minor, allegedly drunk, crashed a Porsche into a two-wheeler, resulting in the deaths of two tech professionals.

