CM Shinde Vows Zero Tolerance on Drug Trade in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has declared a strict stance against drug trade. Responding to criticism from the Opposition, Shinde announced stringent measures including removal of paan shops near educational institutions and potential suspension for any officers showing laxity in drug probes.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:10 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has declared that any form of drug trade will not be tolerated in the state. Speaking to reporters after the `palkhi' procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj at Dehu, Shinde responded to rising criticism from the Opposition over increasing drug use.

The criticism follows several arrests for alleged drug consumption at a pub in Pune. Shinde assured the public that the government is taking serious measures to combat the narcotic threat. He stated, ''The government is working on it, and strict action will be taken against all those involved.''

Among immediate actions, Shinde has ordered the removal of paan shops near schools and colleges and has directed police to dismantle drug supply chains. Officers showing negligence in drug-related investigations will face suspension, he warned.

