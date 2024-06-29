Tragic Case in Chandrapur: Mother Poisons Child, Ends Life
A 27-year-old mother poisoned her son before hanging herself in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. Her mother has accused the in-laws of harassment. A case has been registered against the husband and in-laws. The baby survived and is stable.
In a sorrowful event reported from Chandrapur, Maharashtra, a 27-year-old woman poisoned her 9-month-old son and then took her own life, according to police officials on Saturday.
The distressing incident led to a case being registered against the deceased woman's husband and in-laws, after her mother alleged they had been harassing her daughter.
The baby, surviving the poisoning, remains in a stable condition in a hospital. Police investigations are ongoing as they look into the allegations of domestic abuse.
