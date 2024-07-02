Court Grants Engineer Rashid Parole to Take Oath as Lok Sabha MP

A local court has granted two-hour custody parole to Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, allowing him to take the oath as a Lok Sabha MP on July 5, under certain conditions.

Rashid, an independent candidate from Baramulla, was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. He has been in jail since 2019.

The court stipulated that Rashid, whose family can attend the oath-taking ceremony, must adhere to conditions such as no media interaction and no access to phone or internet.

