Tragic Stampede at UP Religious Event: Amit Shah Offers Condolences
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow over a deadly stampede at a religious event in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. He extended his condolences to the victims' families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is actively engaged in relief efforts.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow on Tuesday over a deadly stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Shah extended his condolences to the victims' families and wished for the quick recovery of the injured.
Shah assured that the local administration is actively engaged in relief efforts to support those affected by the tragedy. ''I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them strength to bear this pain,'' he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.
The stampede, which occurred during a 'satsang' event in Pulrai village, resulted in over 50 deaths and left several others injured, according to officials.
