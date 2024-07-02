PM Modi Announces Relief for Hathras Stampede Victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the stampede in Hathras during a 'satsang' event, announcing Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. More than 50 people lost their lives, with many others injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound sorrow over the Hathras stampede incident that took place during a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Pulrai village. The mishap claimed more than 50 lives and left several others injured.
In a statement in Lok Sabha, amidst a debate on the President's address, Modi offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. He announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, sourced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
Senior officials are coordinating with the Uttar Pradesh administration to provide necessary aid. Hathras MP Anoop Pradhan confirmed the tragic losses and stated that victims are receiving medical treatment. Senior officials cited that among the deceased were 23 women, three children, and a man.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
