Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam Condemns Neglect of Manipur Crisis in Presidential Address
In an impassioned speech, Lok Sabha member A Bimol Akoijam criticized the omission of any mention of the ethnic violence in Manipur from President Murmu's address. He highlighted the severe living conditions of 60,000 displaced people and questioned the Indian state's silence on the issue.
On Monday night, Lok Sabha member A Bimol Akoijam voiced his deep frustration over the absence of any reference to the ethnic violence in Manipur during President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of Parliament. Akoijam, representing Inner Manipur, highlighted the dire plight of 60,000 people living in relief camps.
As the final speaker close to midnight, Akoijam passionately described the suffering in Manipur, alleging that the Prime Minister and the nationalist party have remained silent about the crisis. He questioned the omission, describing it as a lapse in national consciousness.
Highlighting the grave situation, Akoijam pointed out that over 200 lives have been lost and thousands displaced, while armed conflicts continue unchecked. Criticizing the national government's inaction, he urged for immediate attention to the tragedy.
