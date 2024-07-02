Woman's Drastic Protest Outside Mumbai Legislature

A tense scene unfolded outside Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan as a 59-year-old woman, embroiled in a housing dispute, attempted to slash her wrist. The incident occurred around 5:45 PM at Usha Mehta Chowk during the state legislature session, police confirmed.

The woman, identified as Tara Sable, sustained only superficial injuries thanks to the quick intervention of police personnel on the scene. She was immediately rushed to a hospital for first aid and later taken to a police station for counselling.

Sources revealed that Sable was engaged in an ongoing conflict with her housing society in Thane and had unsuccessfully tried to arrange a meeting with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Frustrated, she resorted to the drastic measure in a bid to draw attention to her plight.

